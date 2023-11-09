Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 13.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.72% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $82,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.34. 114,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.