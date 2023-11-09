Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

