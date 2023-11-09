Scottish American (LON:SAIN) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.55 Per Share

Scottish American (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Scottish American’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SAIN opened at GBX 479.51 ($5.92) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.83. Scottish American has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 543 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of £855.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.22 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Scottish American news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £32,060 ($39,575.36). Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

