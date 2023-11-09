Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stake Decreased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Seaboard worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,552.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,816.59. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,402.38 and a 12 month high of $4,090.63.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.71%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

