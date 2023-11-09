SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

