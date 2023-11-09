SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stake Boosted by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the period. SecureWorks comprises approximately 3.6% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of SecureWorks worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SecureWorks by 47.9% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 15.5% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,251 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 47.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $124,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,749. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

