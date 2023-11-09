SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.96 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

