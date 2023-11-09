Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday.

CERS stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

