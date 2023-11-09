Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $627.48 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $326.10 and a one year high of $634.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.26 and a 200 day moving average of $519.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

