Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,808 shares of company stock valued at $27,915,679. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $177.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.