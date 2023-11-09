Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $145.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

