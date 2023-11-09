Sepio Capital LP Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
