Sepio Capital LP Has $320,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,153 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

