Sepio Capital LP Has $529,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $149.94 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.35. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

