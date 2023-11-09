Sepio Capital LP Has $755,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.