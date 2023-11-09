Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,190,000 after buying an additional 35,152 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

