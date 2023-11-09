Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

