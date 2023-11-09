Sepio Capital LP Sells 125 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BURL opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.70. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

