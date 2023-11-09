Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,853 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.4% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 59.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UI stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $304.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.47.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.