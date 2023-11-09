Sepio Capital LP Sells 353 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $71,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Kirby by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KEX opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $119,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $86,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,542.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,109 shares of company stock worth $4,564,169. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

