Sepio Capital LP Sells 42 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pool by 942,834.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 659,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 240.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after buying an additional 215,387 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $72,756,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $65,725,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.70.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of POOL opened at $335.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.