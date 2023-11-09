Sepio Capital LP Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,396,310,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

