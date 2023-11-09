Sepio Capital LP Sells 87 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,942,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,286,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

Featured Stories

