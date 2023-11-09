Sepio Capital LP Sells 95 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 159,139 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $274.65 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $284.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.