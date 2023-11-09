Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.56 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 973.5% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,488,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,697. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

