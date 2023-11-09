Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 2,384,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,713,008. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

