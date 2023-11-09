Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $54.12 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,117,000. VICI Properties accounts for 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,645,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,197,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

VICI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.