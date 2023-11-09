Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,499 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $27,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

