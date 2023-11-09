Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,561 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,393. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

