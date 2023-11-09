Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $20.08 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 253,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.28. 44,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,622,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,209. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

