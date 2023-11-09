Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 11,084.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

