Service Co. International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCI opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

