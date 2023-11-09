ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

NOW traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $631.59. The company had a trading volume of 299,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,413. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.15 and a 200-day moving average of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $631.59.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $351,961.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total transaction of $347,535.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $955,035.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total transaction of $351,961.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,264.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.