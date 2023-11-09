SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

SFL has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SFL by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SFL by 26.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter worth about $873,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SFL by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

