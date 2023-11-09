Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOUR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 467,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,054. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

