Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $75.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shift4 Payments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

