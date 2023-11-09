Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.42.

FOUR stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

