Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $170.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.27. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $168.53 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,024. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

