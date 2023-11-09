Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

