Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.
Shore Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.85.
SHBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
