Sigma Lithium (SGML) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Sigma Lithium to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SGML traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,927. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SGML. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth $40,117,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 13.5% during the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 149.5% in the first quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 402,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 240,938 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 55.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

