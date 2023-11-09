Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.66% of Silicon Laboratories worth $33,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,154,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 38,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.08. 16,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.54 and its 200-day moving average is $134.19.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

