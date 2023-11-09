Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

