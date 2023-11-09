Singapore Airlines Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SINGY)

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

Singapore Airlines stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

