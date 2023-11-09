Singapore Airlines Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SINGY)

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.
Singapore Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %
Singapore Airlines stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.90.
About Singapore Airlines
