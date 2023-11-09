Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $15.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 271,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,267. Skillz has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Skillz by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

