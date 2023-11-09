Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $15.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKLZ
Skillz Trading Down 9.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Skillz by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skillz
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.