SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 317,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,126. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.48%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

