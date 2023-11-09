Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $244.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

