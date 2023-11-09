SLR Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 95.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. Research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $481,674.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Talarico bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

