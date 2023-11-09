Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Smart Sand Stock Performance
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 284.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 383,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 58.6% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 439,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Smart Sand Company Profile
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.
