Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Societal CDMO stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Societal CDMO has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.86.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Societal CDMO will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mathew Paul Arens acquired 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mathew Paul Arens bought 6,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,676,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,870,558.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,266,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,457.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,537,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,222. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,561,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,743,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

