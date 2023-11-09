SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford Sells 135,832 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.